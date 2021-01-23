TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0547 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 55.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $361,024.58 and $20.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00115623 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012073 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.