Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.42

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.42 and traded as low as $45.26. Truxton shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 197 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

