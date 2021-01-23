Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 132,883 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 84,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

