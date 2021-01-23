Turmeric Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Stock Price Up 1%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 32,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

About Turmeric Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.