TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,892.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $173,892.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,680,406,251 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

