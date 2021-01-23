Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after acquiring an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.