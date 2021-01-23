U Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $303,513.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $303,513.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.