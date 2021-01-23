U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

