Ubex Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $512,017.02 and $39,390.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00374810 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

