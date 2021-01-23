Ubiq Market Cap Hits $7.74 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $6,783.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.74 or 0.03858746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00434838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01345360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00545586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00431035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00271310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

