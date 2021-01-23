Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $7.66 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $8,592.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,119.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.36 or 0.03933370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00432540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.25 or 0.01342650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00433396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00272508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

