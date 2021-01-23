UChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $17,348.97 and $2.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.