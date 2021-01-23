UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $6.94 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.