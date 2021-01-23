UMA (UMA) Price Hits $11.14 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. UMA has a market cap of $620.40 million and approximately $38.32 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $11.14 or 0.00034724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,305,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,681,182 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

