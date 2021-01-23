UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $34,240.09

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $34,240.09 and $58.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029046 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
UNICORN Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
UNICORN Token Token Trading
UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
