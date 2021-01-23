Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Reaches $19.31 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00022406 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $8.63 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00116437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.