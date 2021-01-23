Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.08 million and $110.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

