UniLayer (LAYER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 90% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $741,967.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,405,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

