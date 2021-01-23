Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $9.45 or 0.00029584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,387,305 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.