United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.52.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 171,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.