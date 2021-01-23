United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.41

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $30.91. United Fire Group shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 90,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

