United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

