UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

