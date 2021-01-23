UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 7.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $206,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after buying an additional 305,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after buying an additional 200,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

