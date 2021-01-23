UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,288 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average of $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

