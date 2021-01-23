Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

