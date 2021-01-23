Universa Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $56,345.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

