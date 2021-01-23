Universe Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Universe has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Universe has a total market cap of $94,483.13 and $2.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Universe’s total supply is 99,171,864 coins and its circulating supply is 87,971,864 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

