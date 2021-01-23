UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $217,186.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.