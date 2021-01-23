Upfiring Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $75,227.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00061027 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004570 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003436 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.