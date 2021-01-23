Upfiring Price Tops $0.0511 on Major Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $74,143.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00060955 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004620 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003411 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003092 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

