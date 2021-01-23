Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,227.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $75,227.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

