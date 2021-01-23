Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $885,681.20

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $885,681.20 and $7,843.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00104922 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015642 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00324567 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00025177 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Uptrennd
According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “
Buying and Selling Uptrennd
Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars.
