Uquid Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.88 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00013226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

