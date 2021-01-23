Uquid Coin Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $42.27 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00013148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

