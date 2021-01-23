Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.21. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 67,181 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$200.21 million and a P/E ratio of -25.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$46,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

