Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.70. Urban One shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 555,509 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $282.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

In other news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 182,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 249,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $301,944.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

