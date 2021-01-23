USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) Financial Review

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26% Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for USANA Health Sciences and Synovics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.72 $100.53 million $4.41 19.65 Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Synovics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

