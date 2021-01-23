USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.66 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $934,567.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,728,497 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

