USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.69 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.69 million and $171.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

