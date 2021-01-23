USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $651,582.51 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,892.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.84 or 0.01341502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00543833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002437 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

