USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 5.2% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $651,585.31 and $1,234.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.40 or 0.01339971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00538295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009532 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

