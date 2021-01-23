USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $651,585.31

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $651,585.31 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.40 or 0.01339971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00538295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009532 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002387 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.