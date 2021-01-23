USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.62 or 0.01351815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00546667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009687 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002427 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

