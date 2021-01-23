USDX (USDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007720 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/