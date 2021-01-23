Utrum Reaches Market Cap of $240,759.78 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $240,759.78 and $141.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.