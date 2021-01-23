Utrust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.65 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $92.11 million and $3.65 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

