V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -645.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. 140166 raised their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.