Vai Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.07 million and $681,354.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.