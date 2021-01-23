Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,981.01, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $90.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

